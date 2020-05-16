Agnes “Aggie” Ganser

Site staff by Site staff

LODI, Wis. – Agnes “Aggie” Ganser, age 91, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her home.

Aggie was born on Oct. 27, 1928, in Waunakee, Wis., the daughter of John and Elizabeth (Helt) Ripp. She was united in marriage to Clarence Ganser on May 17, 1949. The couple spent their lives together on their farm in the Township of Lodi.

Aggie is survived by her six children, Linda (Doug) Burgenske, Larry (Deb) Ganser, Sharon (Steve) Derra, Mary Lynn (Albert) Snorek, Kathleen (Steve) Michels and Ronald (Pam) Ganser; 17 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Cyril (Irene) Ripp, George (Donna) Ripp and John Ripp; former sister-in-law, Mary J. Ripp; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; parents, John and Elizabeth Ripp; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marie (Leo) Pertzborn, Betty (George) Marx, Sally (George) Miller, Viola (Don) Mabis and Ann (Don) Woodburn; and sister-in-law, Mary Ripp. She was also preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Oscar and Eleanor Ganser; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, LaVern (Marion) Ganser.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.