Ag secretary visits Wisconsin to tout USDA’s rural investment

by Site staff

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack speaks in Cambridge on December 16, 2021. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack visited Cambridge Thursday to tout the Biden administration’s plans to spend more than $114 million on critical infrastructure in rural Wisconsin.

The USDA announced Thursday communities across the state will receive $114.5 million in grants and loans to help expand access to both reliable electricity and clean water. The announcement included more than $5.1 billion in total loans and grants nationwide.

Among the recipients are the city of Waterloo and the village of Wonewoc, which will get more than $21 million and $10 million respectively to replace their wastewater treatment plants.

Vilsack also spoke about ways to help farmers expand their income opportunities, saying 89.6% of American farms do not generate the majority of income for the farmers themselves.

In a statement, Republican National Committee spokesperson Rachel Reisner said Biden can’t buy rural Wisconsin’s support.

“As the Biden administration fails to provide relief for farmers experiencing record-high inflation on heat, feed, and fertilizer, Tom Vilsack’s visit to tout Joe Biden’s costly policies will fail to win over rural Wisconsin families,” she said.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.