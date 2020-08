AG Kaul to provide update on police shooting of Jacob Blake

Brandon Arbuckle

KENOSHA, Wis. — Attorney General Josh Kaul is expected to provide updates on the investigation into the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The news conference will begin at 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on Channel 3000 and News 3 Now at 6.

