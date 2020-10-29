AG Kaul reminds voters voting intimidation a felony in Wisconsin

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. — Attorney General Josh Kaul reminded Wisconsinites on Thursday that voter intimidation is a crime.

According to a news release, Kaul said: “Voter intimidation is a felony, and it’s an attack on our democratic system. Anyone who commits that crime must be vigorously prosecuted.”

The release said state law prohibits anyone from using or threatening force to compel someone to vote, to keep them from voting, or to influence their voting decision.

State law also prohibits anyone from using duress or fraud to impede or prevent someone from freely exercising their right to vote.

A news release gave several examples of voter intimidation, which included verbal threats of violence; confronting voters while wearing military-style or official-looking uniforms; or intimidating display of firearms.

Anyone who witnesses or is subject to voter intimidation is asked to alert an election official and call law enforcement immediately.

