AG Kaul promotes legislative package aimed at crime reduction

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Wednesday promoted a legislative package aimed at reducing crime and supporting stronger communities.

The $115 million Safer Wisconsin legislative package would be divided among multiple avenues, including community policing and prosecution programs, crisis response and victim services programs.

The laws would also help hold offenders accountable.

“Our goal is to have positive interventions with people as early as possible so they stay on the right track so they never end up in the justice system,” Kaul said.

The event was held at the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, which Kaul thanked for its work in the community.

