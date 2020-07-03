AG Kaul launches Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force

MADISON, Wis. — Attorney General Josh Kaul has launched a new task force in an effort to fight against the abduction, homicide and trafficking of Indigenous women in Wisconsin.

The news release said the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force will look at the underlying factors that contribute to violence against Indigenous women and girls as a means to establish long-term reform.

“Effectively addressing the problem of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Wisconsin will require law enforcement, tribal leaders, victim advocates, and others to work collaboratively to collect data and identify solutions,” Kaul said in a statement. “The creation of this task force is an important step in the effort to combat this complex and serious problem.”

The task force is a partnership between the state Department of Justice and Indigenous communities throughout the state.

“While there is so much that needs to be done to stop the violence perpetrated on Native women and girls, I applaud the Wisconsin Department of Justice for taking an important first step in establishing this task force,” said Shannon Holsey, president of the Stockbridge-Munsee Community and Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council.

