AG Kaul announces lawsuit, divestiture of 2 Dean Foods plants

MADISON, Wis. — Attorney General Josh Kaul announced that he and the US Department of Justice and Commonwealth of Massachusetts filed a complaint against Dairy Farmers of America after they recently acquired Dean Foods.

According to the news release, the order requires that DFA divests two plants to a buyer within 30 days. The plants are located in DePere and Harvard, Illinois.

DFA must also divest the intellectual property associated with the DePere plant. This includes the exclusive right to using the Dean name in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

“I am very happy that we’ve been able to help protect competition in the dairy industry here in Wisconsin,” said Kaul. “While strong competition in the market is always important, it’s incredibly important now, as we’re living through a pandemic. Our supply chain must have robust competition to ensure a continued supply of milk to those who need it, and milk producers—who were facing a crisis in the dairy industry even before the coronavirus pandemic hit—need to be able to sell milk on fair terms.”

A bankruptcy court in Texas approved the sale of Dean Foods plants to DFA for over $430 million in early April. Dean went bankrupt five months prior to the acquisition.

The release said the DOJ will approve the buyer of the two plants.

