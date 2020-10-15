AG charges Wisconsin Dells man in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged an eighth person for his alleged participation in a plan of domestic terrorism, a news release said.

The release said the plan included storming the Michigan Capitol building and harming government officials. According to the release, Brian Higgins, 51, of Wisconsin Dells, was charged on suspicion of material support of an act of terrorism, a 20-year felony.

The release said it is alleged that Higgins helped in the plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home.

Higgins was arrested in Wisconsin but will be extradited to Michigan, the release said. He will be arraigned in Antrim County 86th District Court. The court dates have not been scheduled.

The Attorney General’s office has charged seven men after the execution of multiple search and arrest warrants Oct. 7, the release said.

“While the political rhetoric in our nation may at times be divisive, I am encouraged by the united front our law enforcement community has displayed in response to this indescribable act of terror,” Nessel said. “These were very credible, and very serious threats to our elected officials and the public in general, and the swift actions taken by state and federal authorities this past week are nothing short of heroic.”

There were a total of 20 state felony charges filed by Nessel against eight individuals who are known to be members or associates of the militia group Wolverine Watchmen, the release said. All but one of the six defendants were charged last week. Charges may change as investigators look at evidence found from search warrants.

