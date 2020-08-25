Afternoon demonstration pops up outside Madison Capitol, march on State Street

MADISON, Wis. — There was only a few-hours gap between when protesters, sparked by the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, went home overnight and when more gathered in Madison on Tuesday afternoon.

About 100 people met up near the Capitol at the top of State Street around 12:30 p.m. The group then marched from the Capitol to State Street, chanting, “We’re still here.”

The demonstrators are making demands of the city, specifically to defund the police by 40 percent and put that money back into the community. Eventually their goal is to get rid of law enforcement as a whole.

Community member Andre Russell who attended the Tuesday afternoon gathering said he doesn’t expect the mayor to give protesters the response they want to hear.

Russell says he sees it as being at war with the government.

“It’s pretty simple that the city of Madison has stolen a lot more than we could ever loot and that’s all that it comes down to,” Russell said.

Protesters encouraged others to come out at night because they feel stronger in a large group at that time of day.

“Satya, I know you’re listening.” Protestors are expressing anger toward local leaders at a demonstration at the top of State Street. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/wxm4Yn2Vqx — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) August 25, 2020

