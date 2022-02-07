After years of competency hearings, man pleads guilty to Dane Co. jogger murder

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — After two years of competency hearings and mental health treatment, 23-year-old Riley Berg is pleading guilty to the January 2020 murder of Navy veteran Nicholas Day.

Berg pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide with a deadly weapon during a plea hearing in Dane County court Monday, more than two years after Day’s body was found on the side of a rural Dane County road.

Prosecutors say Day was jogging when he was shot and cut along his neck in what authorities called an “extremely brutal homicide.” Berg and Day did not know each other.

Berg’s scheduled trial was delayed several times over the past two years as his defense argued he was not mentally fit to stand trial. Twice he was deemed not competent to stand trial and was ordered to receive psychological treatment before he told the court last year he was responding well to medication and treatment.

Berg’s father previously told investigators that his son had battled schizophrenia for years, including a hospitalization in 2017.

Judge Josann Reynolds gave her condolences to both families gathered in the courtroom for the plea, which came about a week before Berg’s trial was scheduled to begin.

“There are an awful lot of people in the courtroom. I’m very sorry for everybody’s loss in this situation,” Judge Reynolds said. “I’m assuming there are members of both families and it can’t be easy all around.”

Family members are likely to speak at Berg’s sentencing on April 4.

He faces a mandatory life sentence due to being convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, but could be granted parole. Dane County district attorney recommended Berg not be eligible for release for at least 30 years.

