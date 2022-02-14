After two year hiatus, Brewers Arctic Tailgate returns February 26

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — After a two-year hiatus, the Brewers’ Arctic Tailgate is back for the 2022 season.

This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, February 26, but the action really starts the day before.

The Brewers 2 parking lot at American Family Field will open at noon on Friday, February 25, and fans will get a chance to enjoy food, live music, and appearances from Bernie Brewer and the Racing Sausages.

There will also be trivia, prizes, and a chance to win autographed gear. When the sun comes up on Saturday, fans will get a chance to buy single-game tickets for the upcoming season, including Opening Day. The box office will open at 9 a.m.

Saturday morning will also feature live music, ice sculpting, and free donuts. The first 200 fans to stay overnight will earn a free t-shirt.

The team will not allow fans to stay overnight if temperatures are projected to dip below 10 degrees. Fans must bring their own tents and shelters for the night, and cardboard or wood shelters are not allowed.

The Brewers are scheduled to open the season on March 31 against Arizona, provided the MLB and players come to a collective bargaining agreement.

