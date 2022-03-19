After close brush with Colgate, Badgers look to fill cavities against ISU

by Kyle Jones

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It was a bit too close for comfort, but the Badgers took down Colgate on Friday, 67-60, to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Johnny Davis’ 14-point breakout sealed the game for Wisconsin, though the Raiders’ three point-shooting kept the 14-seed team in the game until the very end.

RELATED: Wisconsin outlasts Colgate 67-60 as Davis leads comeback

The win keeps Wisconsin dancing in Milwaukee and sets up a match against 11-seed Iowa State on Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. CT on TNT.

Iowa State got the upset win over LSU in the first round, 59-54, thanks to a 23-point performance from guard Tyrese Hunter. Izaiah Brockington added 19 for the Cyclones. The team hit 12 of their 37 three-point attempts, about 32%, and got the win despite losing the rebound battle.

Three-point shooting was nearly the difference-maker in the Badgers’ win over Colgate, a hole that the team will need to address. The Raiders made nearly half of their 22 shots from beyond the arc, while Wisconsin managed just 6 of their 17 attempts.

The Badgers were able to force 12 turnovers on Friday, while only committing 5. Iowa State won the turnover battle in their game as well, forcing 19 while only giving up 10.

Wisconsin and Iowa State have locked horns three times, all in Madison, with the first game coming in 1959. The Cyclones took that one, 71-53, but Bucky got revenge. In 1966, the Badgers won 80-73, and in 1974 the team won again, 86-84.

Wisconsin will hope to make it three-in-a-row on Sunday. The winner will head to Chicago next week to take on either Miami (Fla.) or Auburn.

