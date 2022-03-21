After ‘Baby Theresa’ cold case, lawmakers seek stiffer penalties

by Naomi Kowles

MADISON, Wis. — Two state lawmakers have introduced a bill designed to stiffen penalties for cases like ‘Baby Theresa’s, after an arrest was made last week thirteen years after a baby’s body was found in the woods in Dodge County.

‘Baby Theresa’, named as such by the community for the town she was found closest to, was found in a garbage bag in the woods in 2009. Forensic technological advances in the last few years made it possible for law enforcement to finally close her case, leading to the arrest of her mother, 45-year-old Karin Luttinen, on a single Class I felony charge of trying to conceal the death of a child.

RELATED: ‘Today we can provide that closure’: Dodge Co. authorities solve 2009 ‘Baby Theresa’ cold case

Dodge County district attorney Kurt Klomber in a press conference on Friday called out the sentencing differences in the statutes between the charge he was bringing against Luttinen and the charge he wanted to bring: a Class F felony for hiding a corpse. That level of felony carries with it a maximum sentence of up to $25,000 and/or a 12.5-year sentence, but he couldn’t use it because law enforcement couldn’t prove the baby had been born alive.

The other charge, a Class I felony, only allows a prison sentence of up to 3.5 years.

“I was surprised that the charge for hiding the ‘issue of a woman’, given the range of behavior covered by the statute, was so different from other charges related to hiding a corpse,” Klomber said.

The class differences was an oversight from when the corpse-hiding laws were updated in 2011 after a major Florida criminal case, Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) said. He and Sen. John Jagler (R-Watertown) have introduced the bill that would upgrade the charge to a Class F felony– that of “concealing the corpse of any issue of a woman’s body with intent to prevent a determination of whether it was born dead or alive.” That would allow the same sentence as charges for hiding a corpse.

“It’s a pretty straightforward bill,” Born said. “I don’t think there’s too much complexity in the bill to understand what it does. I think it’s more of the debate as to what the proper level is.”

The laws handling the death or disappearance of a child, as well as mutilating or hiding a corpse, were updated in 2011 after the high-profile Casey Anthony case, where Anthony was acquitted for charges connected to her daughter’s death. This particular charge, lawmakers and the Dodge County district attorney argue, should have been updated along with the rest.

The bill is circulating for cosponsorship, but the legislature has adjourned for likely the rest of the year so it is unlikely to get any traction until a new session starts.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.