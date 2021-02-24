African cuisine-inspired meal kits help support Black-owned businesses during Black History Month

MADISON, Wis. — You can help support local Black-owned businesses this Black History Month.

Madison Eats Food Tours is teaming up with Christine’s Kitchen to deliver heat-and-eat meals. Right now, they are featuring an African-inspired menu that consists of a Western African chicken and rice dish, Ethiopian foods, ginger juice and carrot cake all made by local restaurants.

Organizers say it’s a great way to celebrate Black-owned businesses that have been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been amazing because we’ve been able to connect with and support a lot of local businesses that are affected by COVID, a lot of people in the food industry are really affected,” said Madison Eats Food Tours owner and founder Otehlia Cassidy. “We’ve been able to work with restaurant owners, small food producers and put about $30,000 back through the sales of our meal kits.”

You can find the meal kits online at christines-kitchens.com.

