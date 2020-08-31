Wisconsin Black Caucus, advocates hold news conf. outside Capitol

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Black Caucus and advocates are holding a news conference outside the Capitol on Monday at 10:30 a.m. to demand community investment to address violent crime.

Rep. David Bowen, Rep. Shelia Stubbs, Reggie Moore from the Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention and

Tatiana Washington from 50 Miles More and March For Our Lives are expected to speak.

