Advice for parents on talking to kids about the COVID-19 outbreak

Taking to your kids about what's happening, why it's happening and how they can navigate their emotions through a difficult time

MADISON, Wis. — Starting Monday, all schools will be temporarily closed for several weeks in Dane County. With an uncertain future, Shilagh Mirgain, a psychologist at UW Health, has advice for parents on how to talk about this with your kids.

“As a parent you want to set aside time to talk to your kids,” she said. “Be calm when you’re doing it and really share the facts. It should be age appropriate and educate them about how they can protect themselves. Offer reassurance. Their focus is to just be kids. Set up some structure for their day. Plan some fun things they can do. Make sure you’re around to listen. Carve out some time to check in daily. Certain emotions are going to come up and they’re going to have questions.”

Mirgain said setting “Coronagoals” is a good way to maximize anyone’s time at home.

“Set goals like reading books, finishing Netflix series or movies, cleaning out the closet, playing board games with family, watching things on YouTube, learning an instrument, focus on a craft. Ask yourself , ‘What’s one thing I can really do to maximize this time?’ That way, it doesn’t feel like so much of a loss.”

