Advanced GOES-T weather satellite with UW-Madison ties launches from Cape Canaveral

by Logan Reigstad

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A new weather satellite with ties to the University of Wisconsin-Madison launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Tuesday afternoon.

The GOES-T satellite is set to provide meteorologists and forecasters an eye in the sky over the Pacific Ocean and the western half of the United States.

The satellite, combined with another, will help provide critical weather data beyond current capabilities, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Among the upgrades will be improved detection of hurricanes, thunderstorms and air quality.

GOES-T is the third satellite in a four-satellite series, NOAA said; the first, GOES-R, launched in 2016. The final satellite, GOES-U, is set to launch in April 2024.

UW-Madison scientists and engineers helped develop the first weather satellites that served as the precursors to the GOES series.

