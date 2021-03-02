Adult, infant hospitalized following high-speed rollover crash, authorities say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — An adult and infant were hospitalized Monday night following a high-speed rollover crash on the Beltline.

Emergency crews responded to the eastbound Beltline near Fish Hatchery Road shortly before midnight where Town of Madison police found a vehicle in a grassy area roughly 300 feet off the highway.

An initial investigation revealed the vehicle rolled several times before coming to a stop. One person was ejected from the vehicle and the infant was still in the car when emergency crews found the vehicle.

When paramedics arrived, one took the infant to an ambulance for an assessment and another treated the patient who was ejected. One police officer held onto the infant until the medics arrived.

Authorities said both patients were conscious and breathing while emergency responders treated them at the scene. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Fire crews and Town of Madison Police remained on scene to ensure the vehicle wasn’t running and that there were no other safety hazards.

