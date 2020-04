Adrienne Cappas

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. – Adrienne Cappas, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home.

Funeral arrangements are pending. A complete obituary will appear at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.