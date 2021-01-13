Adrianna M. Awes

MADISON/WAUKESHA- Adrianna M. Awes, age 27, passed away on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

She was born on Aug. 18, 1993, in Madison, the daughter of Phillip Awes and Angela “Kiki” Cappas-Awes.

Adrianna graduated from James Madison Memorial in 2011 and worked as a server for Outback Steakhouse. Adrianna struggled with mental health issues for most of her adult life which led to her issues with substance abuse. She fought her illness for many years, but unfortunately was not able to overcome it.

Adrianna loved to sing and was a part of various musicals during her time at Spring Harbor Middle School. That love of music transitioned into a love of rap music in her high school years, her guilty pleasure being Lil Wayne. She earned her black belt in Karate at the age of 12, and cherished the memories made with her sister while doing so. She loved her family and friends. As the caring person she was, she would check up on her Pappou multiple times a day-unable to care for herself until she made sure others were cared for. Adrianna was a good writer and had a love for journaling and reading. She attended meetings dedicated to sobriety and made it a point to always make others feel welcome. She often led meetings and shared her experiences. Her sense of humor was one of a kind, and her laugh and smile were infectious. Tragically, she was unable to recognize the wonderful attributes in herself that others could clearly see.

Adrianna is survived by her parents, Phil and Kiki; sister, Marina Awes; brother, Aristotle Awes; grandfather (Pappou), Ted Cappas; and uncle, Tim (Catherine) Awes. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Marlys Awes; grandfather, Rev. Vernon Awes; grandmother (Yiayia), Adrienne Cappas; uncle, Stephen Awes; and great-aunt (Theatsa), Cynthia Fokakis.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, only family members are allowed to be in attendance.

Those wishing to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church Facebook page at at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, with Father Christodoulos “Chris” Margellos presiding. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery.

The family hopes to have a celebration of life service once it is safe to gather again.

If you are struggling, be kind to yourself. If you recognize others struggling, be kind to them. Reach out to others when in need. This illness does not discriminate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Adrianna’s name with checks made out to Herrington-McBride Alumni Association at Rogers Behavioral Health Foundation, 34700 Valley Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066 or by visiting the following link https://rogersbh.org/hmaa.

We will miss Adrianna deeply, she is forever at peace and in a better place enjoying copious amounts of ranch dressing and mac and cheese with extra extra extra cheddar.

