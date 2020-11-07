Adriana Maria Engebretson

Adriana Engebretson, age 57, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her home.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date, in the Spring of 2021.

Adriana was born March 16, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Lubomyr and Oksana (Bialoskursky) Wandzura.

Adriana grew up in the Ukrainian community of Chicago, Illinois, where she participated in Plast (a Ukrainian scouting organization). She attended Ukrainian school for 11 years and she went to St. Nicholas Cathedral for Sunday mass- it was also where she was married to her only husband, Jason.

Adriana was born in Chicago but her heart was in Wisconsin Dells. She moved to the Dells at 21 and built her life here. She married Jason Engebretson in 1992 and had their only daughter Erika in 1996. She was well known throughout the Dells community, anyone that needed a helping hand got one from Adriana. She had a warm and giving heart and a zest for life that took her to many places throughout the world, the beach being her favorite. Adriana adored reading, talking politics and admiring art and nature. She loved animals, especially her two dogs, Zirka and Baxter.

Adriana was adored and loved by everyone that knew her, she will live on in our memories forever.

She is survived by her 1st husband and dear friend, Jason Engebretson; daughter, Erika; brother, Roman Wandzura; sister, Lidia (Steve) Tymczyna; nephew, Max; niece, Maya; and close friend, John Labak. She is preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Sauk County Human society.