Adrian Stransky

Adrian Stransky, age 101, passed away on January 28, 2021, in the presence of his loving family.

Adrian was born in Hancock, Wisconsin, to Wensel James and Florence (Thompson) Stransky, and grew up on a farm in Vesper, WI. Adrian was valedictorian of his Pittsville High School class. He attended business college in Oshkosh before moving to Madison, where he met his future wife, Dorothy Cox. Adrian and Dorothy were married at St. Patrick’s Church in Madison, and celebrated 54 years of marriage before Dorothy passed away in 1995.

Adrian served as a Master Sergeant in the 32nd Red Arrow Division of the United States Army during World War II. He was stationed in Australia and New Guinea. Adrian was honorably discharged from the Army in 1945, and returned to Madison, where he worked as a court reporter for the State of Wisconsin. He started a court reporting and printing business, Stransky & Sons, Inc. His two oldest sons, Jim and Dick, joined him in the business. Adrian was an active member of Blessed Sacrament Church, where he ushered and sang in the choir. Adrian was also active in the Madison Postcard Club, the Madison Stamp Club, Questers, and the Downtown Madison Optimist Club. He participated in a Badger Honor Flight in 2011 with his son, John.

Adrian is survived by his eight children, Margaret Teeters, Jean (John) Schaub, James, Richard (Jean), John (JaNelle), Mary (Kim) Hanson, Joseph (Barbara), and Mark; 13 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, his parents, 3 brothers, an infant granddaughter, and his son-in-law, Stuart Teeters.

Adrian will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend. He had an insatiable zest for life. He loved family gatherings and musical events, and was always ready to attend, whether it was a child’s program or the symphony. Adrian’s life was blessed by his many longtime friends at Blessed Sacrament Parish, and the kind and compassionate staff at All Saints Assisted Living. Also thank you to Agrace Hospice for their care.

A private graveside service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church this summer, pending resolution of COVID restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Blessed Sacrament Church, 2116 Hollister Ave, Madison WI, 53726.

