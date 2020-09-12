Adrian Lewis Hanson

MADISON-Adrian Lewis Hanson of Madison, Wisconsin, was born on January 19, 1983, and passed away at age 37 on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Adrian grew up and lived in Oregon, Wisconsin, graduating from Oregon High School in 2001. He went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Physics at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. While at Luther Adrian played football and developed life-long friendships with many football teammates. After Luther he earned a Civil Engineering degree at UW-Madison. Adrian was a valued engineer at Vierbicher in Madison and at IPEC in Fort Atkinson, where he formed many lasting friendships, as well.

Adrian is a beloved grandson, son, brother, uncle, cousin, partner, and friend. He was a lover of life and adventure. He was an avid concert-goer, musician, Wisconsin sports’ fan, and golfer. He lived a full, active lifestyle with many travels and experiences around the world with friends and family.

Adrian was generous, intelligent, steady, level-headed, and a man of his word. He wasn’t a big talker but he made clear he cared for and loved people deeply. Adrian is tremendously and painfully missed by those who knew and loved him.

Adrian is survived by his grandmother, Alice Hanson; his parents, Dave and Char Hanson; his brother, Phillip Hanson and his wife, Jamie; his sister, Kaitlyn Crowell and her husband, Nate; his sister, Corynn Hanson and her husband, Brock Alekna; his girlfriend, Jamie Forman; aunts and uncles, Diane and Abe Kattawar, Phil and Barbie Williamson, John and Maria Williamson, Steve Ristau Hanson and Josephine Hanson Ristau, and Joy Alesdatter and Michelle Hawley; his niece Freya Crowell; and many cousins and other relatives.

A Memorial service will be held. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Adrian’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Memorial donations may be made in honor or in memory of Adrian to Conquering CHD, as this was a charity he supported frequently. Two of his young cousins are both currently conquering Congenital Heart Disease.

or

First Presbyterian Church. Links to both memorials can be found below. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.