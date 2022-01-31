Adeline Lillian Boran

by Obituaries

Adeline Lillian Boran, age 94, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Agrace Hospice and Memory Care in Fitchburg, WI.

She was born on March 28, 1927, to Frank ”Red” and Josephine (Thiel) Jendras in Chicago, IL, and was a graduate of Wells High School. She married John Boran on September 19, 1948, and raised their sons, Scott, Richard and Daniel in Park Ridge, IL.

Adeline loved to travel, read, and the theater. One of her great joys in life was a fine glass of red wine and a great dinner with family. Adeline loved a game of pinochle, yahtzee and was particularly fond of jenga. She traveled extensively, but spent every summer in her beautiful island retreat in northern Wisconsin.

Adeline was preceded in death by her husband John, and her sisters Eleanor and Francis.

She is survived by her children, Scott (Barbara), Richard (Karen), and Daniel; along with her four grandchildren, Ashley, Steve, Mikie and Travis; and three great grandchildren, Kinley, Tillyan and Cameron.

A private celebration of her life will be held at a later time.

