Adeline “Dolly” Mary Mitchell

by Obituaries

Adeline “Dolly” Mary Mitchell, age 102, passed away at the Pines Assisted Living in Prairie du Sac on Mar. 14, 2022. Dolly was born at home in the WestPoint Township on Sept. 23, 1919 to the late Henry and Theresa (Neumaier) Dettman. She attended and graduated Lodi High School; class of 1937. Dolly was united in marriage to John Mitchell in 1944; he preceded her in death on June 17, 1999. Together they continued to farm in the WestPoint Township. She and John had no children but enjoyed entertaining their nieces and nephews; Dolly would get out the toys and the player piano for their visits. Many years later when Dolly moved to town; she was happy the farm was kept in the family with her nephew Tom purchasing it. Some would say she was a lifelong servant, always tending to the needs of others which she enjoyed. Dolly enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, bird watching, completing puzzles, hand making rugs, cooking and baking, and reading western novels. She was a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Lodi.

Dolly is survived by many nieces, nephews and countless other relatives.

In addition to her parents and husband John, she was preceded in death by; siblings, Helen (Julius) Geier, Martha (Donald) Main, Herbert (Betty) Dettman, Edna (Lester) Milles, Verna (Erwin) Koepp, Walt (Harriet) Dettman, Joe Dettman, Bill (June) Dettman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:00 am at Blessed Trinity, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 521 Fair St., Lodi. As per Dolly’s wishes, no visitation will be held. Interment will be held in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Lodi.

Dolly’s family wishes to thank Agrace Hospice and especially the staff and caregivers of the Pine Glen Apartments and the Pines Assisted Living for giving her a home, love and an extended family the last years of her life.

In lieu of memorials Dolly’s family asks that you pay it forward with random acts of kindness to honor Dolly’s spirit.

