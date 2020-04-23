Additional death linked to coronavirus in Dane County, statewide death total tops 250

MADISON, Wis. — Another Dane County resident has died from complications of COVID-19.

The county is reporting 388 confirmed coronavirus cases and 21 deaths linked to the virus.

Public Health Madison Dane County releases the total number of cases at 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Health care workers had administered 8,277 tests as of Thursday morning.

More than 250 people have now died in Wisconsin from complications of the virus.

