Adams man killed in motorcycle crash, says officials

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

TOWNSHIP OF EASTON, Wis. — An Adams man was killed following a motorcycle crash in Adams County.

Sheriff Brent York said Robert McMahon, 48, was traveling westbound on CTH E near 11th Ave. in the Township of Easton Monday morning.

The sheriff said that McMahon failed to slow down when he entered the curve.

He hit a cement pillar and fence and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to officials.

Officials said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

