Adams man killed in motorcycle crash, says officials
TOWNSHIP OF EASTON, Wis. — An Adams man was killed following a motorcycle crash in Adams County.
Sheriff Brent York said Robert McMahon, 48, was traveling westbound on CTH E near 11th Ave. in the Township of Easton Monday morning.
The sheriff said that McMahon failed to slow down when he entered the curve.
He hit a cement pillar and fence and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to officials.
Officials said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.