Adams Elementary School to return to in-person learning Monday

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Students at Adams Elementary School in Janesville will return to in-person learning on Monday, according to a release from the School District of Janesville.

The school temporarily switched to virtual learning at the end of September due to staffing issues caused by the coronavirus.

Students and staff are required to wear a face mask and practice appropriate public safety measures including social distancing and frequent handwashing, the release said.

Parents and guardians are asked to screen children at home before school to ensure no COVID-19 symptoms are present.

Rock County is currently seeing a surge in new coronavirus cases. As of Friday, the county currently had 620 active COVID-19 cases, up 400 from the same time last month.

