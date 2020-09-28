Adams Elementary School pivots to virtual instruction due to lack of staffing caused by COVID-19

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Adams Elementary School in Janesville is pivoting to virtual instruction until Oct. 9 due to staffing issues caused by the coronavirus.

According to a news release from the school district, several staff members are currently being quarantined after being identified as a close contact of other people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of staff members unavailable because of quarantine means Adams Elementary does not have the staffing needed for face-to-face instruction.

The pivot to virtual learning will go into effect on Wednesday and last until Oct. 9. The school will close at the end of the school day on Monday.

Families affected by the change will receive more information from the school’s principal on Tuesday. Tuesday will be a non-instructional day for Adams Elementary students.

Families can pick up school meals for free at Adams Elementary between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day, starting Tuesday. There are additional lunch pick-up locations at Edison, Franklin and Marshall middle schools.

