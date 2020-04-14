Adams County confirms first coronavirus death, still only 3 confirmed cases

This transmission electron micrograph shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles isolated from a patient suffering from COVID-19. The image was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Maryland. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases via Flickr

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. — Adams County Health officials announced Tuesday that they have confirmed the first coronavirus-related death in the county.

According to a Facebook post, the patient had previously been hospitalized. Officials said everyone the patient had been in contact with has been properly isolated when needed.

“Adams County Health and Human Services sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individual who has died related to COVID-19,” Adams County Health Officer Leah Eckstein said. “This is a sad day for Adams County but also an important reminder to our community to continue to work together to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and prevent further deaths from occurring.”

Adams County has had three confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to a news release. One of the patients has recovered and the other is in isolation. The county has had 86 negative cases.

