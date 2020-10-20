Adam Jerome Pientka

MONTELLO – Adam J. Pientka, age 92, passed away on Oct. 17, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis.

He was born on Sept. 20, 1928, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Adam and Mary Pientka. On April 26, 1952, he married Joan Elizabeth Harmon at St. Viator Catholic Church in Chicago.

Adam graduated from the University of Illinois in Champaign/Urbana with a degree in Structural Engineering. As a first lieutenant, he served his country in Korea following the war with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, building and reconstructing roads and bridges. Early in his professional career, he worked as a structural engineer and construction manager. Later he started a structural engineering design firm, Adam J. Pientka & Associates, and a construction company, Case Prestressing. Later, Adam was also involved in the design, fabrication and installation of concrete burial crypts. Adam was very active in his church as a member of the Knights of Columbus and Holy Name Society and organized many of the remodeling projects at St. John the Baptist Church in Montello, Wis. He greatly appreciated God’s creation at his Montello retirement residence on White Lake. He also loved vegetable gardening and was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

Adam is survived by his two sisters, Geraldine Good (Pientka) and Alice Kelly (Pientka); and his six children, Ken (Marilyn) Pientka, Jerry Pientka, Carolyn (Jeff) Einerson, Jean (Mike) Thorsen, Tom (Anne) Pientka and Jim (Marija) Pientka; along with 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Pientka of 58 years; and his parents, Adam and Mary Pientka.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 277 E. Montello St., Montello, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, with celebrant Father Richard Heilman and Father Savio Yerasani as concelebrant.

A drive through visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, with an additional visitation at the church in Montello from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. Burial at the church cemetery will follow the Mass.

Memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Montello, or Attic Angels. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

