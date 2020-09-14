Adam “Ace” J. Blaser

Adam “Ace” J. Blaser, age 43 of Richfield, MN formerly of Darlington, WI passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Richfield.

He was born October 25, 1976 in Darlington the son of Ronald Blaser and Linda (Brunkow) Blaser. Adam grew up in Darlington where he graduated from Darlington High School. After graduation, Adam moved to Denver, CO where he worked as a baggage handler and traveled around the country until deciding to move back home where he bartended at Legends Bar and Grill and DJ’d for many years. Adam also worked with his uncle “Sluggo” at MJ Electric. In 2003, Adam started his career as a comedian and won the 2003 Minnesota Amateur Comedian of the Year award. While living in Minneapolis, Adam earned his bachelor’s degree in broadcasting from Brown University in Minneapoilis. He had a great sense of humor and always found a way to make people laugh.

Adam is survived by his father: Ron (Joan) Blaser of Darlington; two sisters: Savannah (Brian) Maurer of Kyle, TX and Tabitha (David) Cumpian of Franklin, WI; his nieces and nephews: Bryce, Owen, and Brooks Maurer, Quinn and Lily Cumpin; aunts: Susan (Randy) Windle of Circle Pines, MN, Jane Brunkow of Belmont, WI and Janayne (Leo) Spellman of Darlington; one uncle: RJ Brunkow of Darlington, and many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother: Linda Blaser; one sister: Dulcey Blaser; paternal grandparents: Harry and Zola Blaser; maternal grandparents: Bob and Dolores Brunkow; one cousin: Jami Blaser; and two uncles: Jim Blaser and Tom Blaser.

Adam loved to travel, traveling to all six flags in the lower 48 states, many other states across the United States and Australia. He had many adventures along his way through life while working for the Airlines. Adam met many celebrities and helped them with anything they needed, including giving Bruce Willis his autograph. He liked to spend his free time surfing, snowboarding, watching movies, and entertaining his family and friends. Adam truly knew what it meant to live life to the fullest, making the best of every situation, and finding a way to continue to smile through it.

A private family funeral service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington with Rev. Cal Schaver officiating.

