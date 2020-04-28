Ad company launches #MyHeroWI campaign to celebrate COVID-19 front line workers

MADISON, Wis. — A local advertising firm is running an ad campaign to honor workers who are working on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The #MyHeroWI campaign features photos of employees in healthcare, grocery stores, media, construction, convenience stores and more. Photos of the workers will be displayed on the ad agency’s digital billboards to thank those workers for risking their health while providing essential services.

Adams Outdoor Advertising has invited its clients and general public to share photos of those who have had a positive impact on the community during the pandemic. The photos shared on the billboards come directly from social media channels, according to the release.

The public can submit photos to the ad campaign by posting photos on social media with hashtag #MyHeroWI.