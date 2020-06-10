‘Actually pretty rare’: Rains from tropical storm hit Wisconsin

Flash flood watch ends early in Iowa, Lafayette and Sauk counties

Madalyn O'Neill

SPRING GREEN, Wis. – The flash flood watch for Sauk, Iowa and Lafayette counties has ended early Tuesday night without apparent signs of flooding.

The watch was originally extended through Wednesday morning, with the National Weather Service warning the area west of Madison had the highest potential for flash flooding. Rain began in that area this afternoon.

The storm, which moved more quickly through the area than expected, is remnants from Tropical Storm Cristobal.

“That is actually pretty rare,” said meteorologist Taylor Patterson with the NWS in Milwaukee/Sullivan. “Looking back at historical records, only three other remnants of hurricanes have crossed through Wisconsin.”

There was potential for wind gusts up to 50 mph and a slight chance for tornadoes Tuesday going into Wednesday morning, but Patterson said the biggest concern was localized flooding.

Sauk County Emergency Management officials recommended residents whose homes are prone to flooding or who live in low-lying areas to prepare for the potential of flash-flooding.

