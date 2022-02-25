Actor sees herself in Forward’s ‘The Mytilenean Debate’

Editor’s Note: “Stage Right/Stage Wrong” is an occasional series by Madison Magazine theater reviewer Aaron R. Conklin about those occasions when live performances do not go entirely according to the stage directions. Most actors, directors and designers have the grace and style to appreciate and/or survive dropped lines, stumbles and misbehaving props, but it’s the confident ones who are willing to relive and share those experiences with us.

Samra Teferra shares her Stage Right and Stage Wrong moments, which involve her most recent work and a look-back on a less-than-graceful moment. Teferra plays a lead role in “The Mytilenean Debate,” running through Sunday, March 13 at the Playhouse in Overture Center for the Arts.

Stage Right

For one of the first times in her acting career, Teferra is experiencing some sharp parallels between the character she’s playing on stage and her own life.

Starting this Thursday, Teferra will play Mary, the only child of a heart surgeon — played by American Players Theatre’s Gavin Lawrence) who’s about to have a child with his much-younger second wife (Olivia Dawson) — in Forward Theater Co.’s production of “The Mytilenean Debate.” Teferra’s character is newly married to a white jazz musician (APT’s Marcus Truschinski), and they’re struggling to start their own family.

While Teferra’s not currently facing the same life situation, she was also an only child raised by her father, a man with whom she remains quite close. Her parents divorced when she was young.

“Sometimes when I’m delivering my lines, I feel like I’m talking to my real dad,” she says.

Mary, like Teferra, was also raised in a wealthy family and attended schools where the students were largely white. Teferra was born in Madison, but grew up in Big Rapids, Michigan.

“I can identify with Mary being the only minority in the room,” Teferra says. “It’s something I take with me when I do character work, and I’m experiencing it a lot with this show, even though that’s not something the play explicitly delves into. Belonging is important to Mary. She wants a child so she can have a little mini-me.”

The play is the first produced theatrical work of Amy Quan Barry, a University of Wisconsin–Madison professor of English and Forward’s current writer in residence. Barry has been an integral part of the creative process.

“Amy’s been in the room with us, so we can check in with her whenever there’s a question, Teferra says. “This is a relatable show and the characters are dealing with timely issues.”

Barry set her play in the wake of the 9/11 attacks (although you can’t help but see parallels of disruption caused by the current pandemic), leaving the characters in a state of serious uncertainty as they try to wrangle with the major life decisions they’re facing. The play’s title, which refers to events in ancient Greek history in which the city-state of Athens reversed course and decided not to eradicate the upstart Mytileneans, suggests reconsideration of life-altering choices and the promise and possibility of second chances.

Teferra calls the show her best “Stage Right” moment because it’s been so collaborative and revealing for her.

“The storytelling is really beautiful, and so is the storytelling within the storytelling,” she says. “There’s a beautiful simplicity in the dialogue that I’m really appreciating.”

Stage Wrong

While Teferra’s used to taking her characters seriously, there was a time when she took it a little too far. As part of the cast of a mythology-themed production at a children’s theatre company in Missouri, Teferra was playing Atalanta, the fleet-footed huntress whose suitors were forced to beat her in a race to win her hand in marriage. Contrary to the graceful heroine in the myths, Teferra’s Atalanta was written as an A-1 klutz, and she played it up, rocking a clumsy gait with as much wild physicality as possible.

During one show, she nailed the vibe too well.

“I was walking up on stage, over exaggerating my steps, and I just bit the dust,” she says. “It was like BOOM! I tripped and was flat on the floor.”

While her co-stars and the audience were startled by the unexpected pratfall, Teferra thankfully wasn’t injured. She popped right back up and never broke character.

“I was giggling,” she recalls. “But I made it work.”

Aaron R. Conklin writes his award-winning coverage of the Madison-area theater scene for madisonmagazine.com.

