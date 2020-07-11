21-year-old man rescued from Lake Waubesa, Monona officials say

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A 21-year-old man is expected to be okay after being rescued from Lake Waubesa on Saturday night.

According to Dane County Dispatch, officials responded to a call for an injured person on the lake at 5:11 p.m.

Monona Fire officials said the rescue happened near Gilligan’s Island, and the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

