Active Silver Alert issued for Franklin man
The Wisconsin Department of Justice is issuing an active Silver Alert for 86-year-old Edward Matarrese.
Matarrese was last scene in the city of Franklin, where he lives.
He was last seen on Sunday, October 25th at around 7:00 in the evening.
Matarrese is 5’11” 165lbs.
He has brown eyes, grey hair that is balding on top.
He was last seen wearing a blue hat, red windbreaker, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.
Matarrese is driving a 2002 silver Buick Century.
It has Wisconsin military plates that read 63485M.
Anyone with information to Edward Matarrese’s location is asked to call the New Berlin Police Department (262) 782-6640
