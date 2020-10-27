Active Silver Alert issued for Franklin man

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is issuing an active Silver Alert for 86-year-old Edward Matarrese.

Matarrese was last scene in the city of Franklin, where he lives.

He was last seen on Sunday, October 25th at around 7:00 in the evening.

Matarrese is 5’11” 165lbs.

He has brown eyes, grey hair that is balding on top.

He was last seen wearing a blue hat, red windbreaker, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

Matarrese is driving a 2002 silver Buick Century.

It has Wisconsin military plates that read 63485M.

Anyone with information to Edward Matarrese’s location is asked to call the New Berlin Police Department (262) 782-6640