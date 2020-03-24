Acquaintance pulls out box cutter in a car, victim ends up with deep cut to hand, police say

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. — A 44-year-old Madison man was in a car with an acquaintance around 11:30 p.m. Monday night on the 1700 block of Northport Drive when the acquaintance pulled out a box cutter.

According to an incident report, the victim said they were parked outside of a business when this happened. The acquaintance put the box cutter on the victim’s throat. When he tried to get it away from his throat, the victim ended up with a deep cut on his hand.

Police said the victim was taken by the ambulance to a hospital where he got 10 stitches to close the wound.

Police found the suspect, Roy L. Wade, 27, in the 3700 block of Karstens Drive. Wade was arrested on suspicion of second degree reckless endangering safety, substantial battery and three counts of bail jumping.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments