Achieving Dreams

Residents working with Dream House Dream Kitchens on a kitchen or bathroom project can feel secure knowing their individual wants and needs will be top priorities at every step of the process.

Dream House Dream Kitchens is an award-winning home remodeling company with a trusted reputation for quality, beautiful design, and client satisfaction.

Designer Rachael Parker says new clients will first meet with staff to detail the type of remodeling work they want done. Then, members of the sales and design teams will go to the client’s home to inspect the space and talk about options. Being on-site also helps determine the best remodel configurations to fit seamlessly within your home’s existing structure.

Design Trends in the New Year:

• Grays, earth tones and pastels

• Wood elements

• Mixed metals

• Natural wood cabinetry

• Fun and unique design details

“The designer then develops a design based on the client’s clear wants and expectations,” Parker said. “Our clients are the ultimate driver of their project, so designers try to keep them involved throughout the design process.”

Clients can share their own ideas and inspiration for colors, materials, fixtures and other styling aspects with the designers, or the designers can offer their own creative solutions if clients want to explore multiple ideas. The process is driven by what clients wants their experience to be. Dream House Dream Kitchens also has its own line of customizable cabinetry to give an even more personalized touch.

The design team provides digital mock-ups of their concepts to give clients a better picture of how their ideas will look in real life. This helps clients feel assured that their vision is being captured and that they know what the outcome will be.

Kitchen and Bath Remodels

It’s easy to prioritize aesthetics when remodeling your home. After all, “curb appeal” can affect the price buyers are willing to pay — and beautiful interior spaces only sweeten the deal.

However, remember that a home is both form and function. To that end, whether you’re thinking about remodeling for yourself and your family to better enjoy your space, or sprucing it up for potential buyers, two areas that make the biggest impact are the rooms we use most often: the kitchen and bathrooms.

Before you begin, it’s important to understand the scope of your project. Are you looking to make small upgrades, or are you planning a major remodel? Having a solid understanding of what will be required, as well as what you can expect to recoup from such a project, will go a long way toward clarifying your vision.

According to Remodeling Magazine’s 2021 Cost vs. Value Report, the average price of a midrange bath remodel in the Madison area was just over $24,000. Kitchen remodels were broken down further, into minor and major categories, with midrange costs ranging from $25,449 to $73,737. Depending on the project, homeowners can expect to recoup anywhere between 50% and 74% of what they spend when they sell their home — with minor upgrades netting more on average.

Given the costs of undertaking such a project, it’s important to decide how best to fund it. Josh Fetting, consumer lending sales manager with UW Credit Union, recommends a home equity line of credit, or HELOC, to get the job done.

“A HELOC allows you to draw funds when needed and helps you avoid paying interest on funds that you don’t need yet,” he says. “It also can help you have a cushion for any overages that you may have with a large project like a kitchen remodel.”