Accused State Street looter arrested

MADISON, Wis. — Another person accused of looting businesses on State Street following a protest in late May is facing charges, Madison police said.

The Madison Police Department said 19-year-old Gabrielle M. Kokesh, of Waunakee, was taken into custody Friday morning on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage to property.

Kokesh is accused of helping loot August at 414 State St. on the night of May 30.

Police said that during the same time frame, Kokesh was seen on video kicking in a window at Power Nine Games at 341 State St.

Detectives are working with a “wealth of looting images captured by media, security cameras, and other sources,” police said in a release.

Police said detectives are continuing the process of identifying, developing probable cause and arresting those who damaged and looted Madison businesses following recent protests.

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries and thefts that took place after protests are asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or by online at P3Tips.com.

