Accused Kenosha gunman won’t face charges in Illinois

Associated Press by Associated Press

Kyle Rittenhouse, left, with backwards cap, walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 25, 2020 with Ryan Balch, another militia member. Rittenhouse was charged in the fatal shooting of two protesters and the wounding of a third during a night of unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Balch claims police told him they planned to push protesters toward the armed civilians to allow the militia to “deal with them.” Kenosha police have not responded to that allegation. Credit: Adam Rogan The Journal Times via AP

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Prosecutors say a 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha won’t face charges in his home state of Illinois.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office said Tuesday an investigation revealed the gun used in the Kenosha shooting was purchased, stored and used in Wisconsin.

It says there’s no evidence the gun was ever physically possessed by Kyle Rittenhouse in Illinois.

The Antioch teen remains held in a juvenile detention center in Lake County, Illinois, without bond due to pending criminal charges in Kenosha.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.