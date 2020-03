Abuse to likely spike during pandemic, experts say

MADISON, Wis (–)While many establishments are shutting down in Wisconsin Domestic Abuse Intervention Services in Madison is staying open.

Domestic abuse services and shelters are expecting to see abuse increase during the pandemic. If you or a loved one needs help there are resources available. If you are local you can call the DAIS help line at 608-251-1237 or you can call or text the National Abuse Hotline 1-800-799-7233.

