Absentee ballots sit idle until Wisconsin Supreme Court decides whether to include Green Party candidate

MADISON, Wis.– Municipal clerks are at a stand still until the Wisconsin Supreme Court determines if the Green Party’s presidential candidate can be printed on this election’s ballot.

“We have about 8,500 ballots here. They are all stuffed. They all have their labels on them. They’ve got the instructions, the return envelope. They’re just waiting on the ballot,” Sun Prairie Clerk Elena Hilby said.

Stacks of absentee ballots without the Green Party’s presidential candidate are ready to be sent out, but there’s been a hold up.

Absentee ballots are piled up and ready to be sent out. @MadisonWIClerk and Sun Prairie's Clerk are waiting for the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling before getting these ballots to voters.



“We’re just waiting to find out which ballots,” Hilby said. “If we are going to send the ones we have or if we are going to have to have them reprinted.”

Requests for absentee ballots are flooding clerk’s offices because of the coronavirus, which explains the urgency to get them out. The sooner ballots get to voters, the sooner they come back.

“We have envelopes stuffed with our instructions. We even got ‘I Voted’ stickers for this election in all of our envelopes. We’ve put labels for our outside envelope and inside envelope that the voters send back to us,” Madison Deputy Clerk Jim Verbick said. “Really, all we are waiting for is to put ballots in envelopes.”

While a reminder postcard from the United States Postal Service suggests requesting a mail-in ballot at least 15 days before Election Day, Verbick said that’s the bare minimum.

“We would actually recommend that people send their absentee ballot back 15 days ahead,” Verbick said.

Hilby said she is concerned the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision could delay meeting their deadline to mail ballots out by Thursday.

“If it is determined that we need to reprint ballots, I think something is going to have to be done to give us a little bit of leeway, because I don’t think e will be able to make that Thursday deadline,” Hilby said.

Regardless of when the ballot arrives, it has to be returned on or before election day. If voters plan to vote by mail, clerks recommend returning ballots as soon as possible. Ballots can also be returned to clerk’s office drop boxes or voter’s polling place on Election Day.

