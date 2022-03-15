Absentee ballots for Madison voters are in the mail

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison voters who requested an absentee ballot should expect them in the mail in the coming days.

The ballots were mailed out Tuesday, the city announced. However, a recent court ruling has changed how they can be returned.

Voters can fill out their ballot and mail it to the City Clerk’s Office. It must be received before Election Day to be counted.

Ballots can also be hand-delivered to an election official at any in-person absentee voting location starting March 22, or hand-delivered to the Clerk’s Office. Voters can also return their ballot to their polling place on Election Day by 8 p.m.

Absentee voters must return their own ballot, and the use of drop boxes is prohibited. The boxes are locked.

