About 150 Wisconsin National Guard troops stationed in Eastern Europe, but none mobilized yet

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — No Wisconsin National Guard troops have received orders to mobilize in the wake of President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday that more U.S. forces will head to Germany to bolster NATO defenses in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Guard said Thursday.

Maj. Joe Trovato, the deputy director of public affairs for the Wisconsin National Guard, confirmed to News 3 Now that roughly 150 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers are currently deployed to eastern Europe, where they have been since May 2021. Those soldiers are from the 107th Maintenance Company based in Sparta and Viroqua.

“The troops were spread originally between Poland, Romania, and Lithuania, but are mostly consolidated in Poland at this point,” Trovato said in an email. “We expect the unit to return sometime this spring, but to protect operational security we cannot discuss exact timelines or exact troop locations.”

During a speech Thursday afternoon, Biden also announced a number of new economic sanctions against Russia because of the invasion.

