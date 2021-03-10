AbiDaughn Amelia Henn

Site staff by Site staff

Poynette – Abi Henn, age 37, of Poynette, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 1, 2021 at University Hospital.

She was born on August 10, 1983, in Prairie Du Sac, the daughter of Roger Henn and Sheila Petersen. Abi was a 2001 graduate of Lodi High School. She had a variety of interest including swimming, campfires, her pets and more.

Abi is survived by her father and stepmother, Roger and Vickie Henn; her brother, Roger (Susan); her sister, Brittney Henn-Marshall; special friend, Kristor Lindstrom; her niece and nephews, and other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by mother, Sheila Petersen.

A celebration of Abi’s life will be arranged for a later date.

