Abbie L. Rosinski

MADISON – Abbie Lynn Rosinski, age 32, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

She was born in Madison on March 13, 1988, the daughter of Steven and Karen (Kornell) Rosinski. Abbie graduated from Madison LaFollette High School.

Abbie is survived by her son, Andrew; father, Steve (Jean) Scott; sisters, Erin (Matt Endicott) Rosinski and Courtney Rosinski; great-grandma, Ruth Kornell; nieces and nephews, Josh, Dezaray, Jaxon and Emma; special friend, Vern Butson; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Karen Kornell.

A celebration of Abbie’s life will be held at a later time.

A celebration of Abbie's life will be held at a later time.