AARP Wisconsin pushes lawmakers to lower drug prices

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — AARP Wisconsin is pushing lawmakers to lower prescription drug prices for people across the country.

During a virtual news conference Thursday morning, the group delivered a petition, which it said more than 126,000 Wisconsinites signed, to Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin calling for Congress to take action on lowering drug prices.

“The failure to bring down drug prices is unconscionable,” Lisa Lamkins, AARP Wisconsin’s advocacy director, said. “Washington can’t let Big Pharma keep ripping off our seniors.”

With rising inflation causing higher prices for consumers, Lamkins stressed lawmakers need to act immediately to help Americans, especially those on fixed incomes.

During the event, Baldwin said she supports giving Medicare the power to negotiate for lower drug prices, saying Wisconsinites pay sometimes as much as four times more than people in other wealthy countries for prescription medications.

On Wednesday, Rep. Ron Kind appeared at an event in La Crosse where he talked about an effort within the Build Back Better bill to cap insulin prices.

