Aaron Rodgers wins second straight NFL MVP; TJ Watt also honored

Mark J. Terrill - staff, AP Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers receives the AP Most Valuable Player of the Year Award at the NFL Honors show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers won his second straight NFL MVP award and joined elite company in the process. The Packers quarterback became the fifth player in league history to win consecutive MVP awards.

He joined Jim Brown, Joe Montana, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning to win back-to-back MVPs. Rodgers stands alone in second place all-time with four MVP awards, one behind Manning’s five.

The nod caps off a tumultuous year for Number 12. Rumors swirled before the season began that Rodgers was unhappy with the Packers’ management. While he ultimately suited up for his 17th season with the Green and Gold, he missed a game after contracting COVID-19 and drew negative attention off the field for comments he made about his vaccination status.

It remains unclear if Rodgers will return to Lambeau Field in the fall.

BADGERS HONORED:

A former Badger also took home some hardware at the 2022 NFL Honors. TJ Watt was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

Watt shared a hug with his brother JJ on stage after the elder Watt read his brother’s name.

“You deserve it,” JJ told TJ.

From one DPOY to another.

From one brother to another. What a moment for @JJWatt & @_TJWatt 📺: #NFLHonors on ABC & NFL Network pic.twitter.com/h9ye6Y8gi6 — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2022

