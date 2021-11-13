REPORT: Aaron Rodgers cleared to return against Seahawks

by Site staff

Ross D. Franklin El quarterback de los Packers de Green Bay Aaron Rodgers (12) celebra tras la victoria ante los Cardinals de Arizona, el jueves 28 de octubre de 2021, en Glendale, Arizona.

GREEN BAY — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is officially cleared to return after getting COVID-19 earlier this month, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers has remained asymptomatic from COVID-19 and has met the NFL/NFLPA return-to-play protocols, per sources. All that is left now is for the Packers to officially activate him by 4 pm ET today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021

Today was the soonest Rodgers could return to the team facility. Backup quarterback Jordan Love took all of the first-team snaps with the offense during practice this week, although Rodgers was involved in team meetings and gameplanning while attending virtually from his home in Green Bay.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on November 3. According to the NFL’s protocols for unvaccinated players, those who test positive must stay out of the team facility for at least 10 days. That timeline put Rodgers’ status for tomorrow’s game against the Seattle Seahawks up in the air, because players need to test negative on two COVID tests at least 24 hours apart and be cleared by a team physician after conditioning tests and physical exams to make sure there are no lingering effects of the virus.

Earlier this week on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers indicated that he was expecting to be able to play this weekend, but did say there was a small chance he wouldn’t be able to return. Last week, he blasted the NFL’s protocols, calling them “draconian” and “arbitrary,” saying he felt well enough last Friday to play against the Kansas City Chiefs had he been allowed to do so.

Rodgers took criticism for seemingly misleading the public about his vaccination status when he responded to a question asking whether he had received the vaccine by saying, “Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” later revealing that he had instead undergone an unapproved alternative therapy.

He later said Tuesday he took “full responsibility” for his comments to those who feel he was intentionally misleading them, but maintained he did what he felt was best for his body.

The Packers host the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at 3:25 p.m. central time on WISC-TV.

